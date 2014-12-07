Popular

Fractured Space gameplay: giant spaceships blow each other up

By

Ss E1c6f445264b7ebbabfce2f5338a3e7b1d55cc89.1920x1080

Fractured Space is quite a bit like Dreadnought, which I previewed earlier this year: giant, slow-moving spaceships battle other giant, slow-moving spaceships for that Battlestar Galactica experience. In Fractured Space, two teams compete for control of mining bases, which generate resources that buff their ships, and then go after each other's bases for the win. The current Early Access release has serious issues, but I've been having a good amount of fun when I can get into a match. Watch a full round in the video above as I command a stealthy Assassin.

Tyler Wilde

Tyler has spent over 800 hours playing Rocket League, and slightly fewer nitpicking the PC Gamer style guide. His primary news beat is game stores: Steam, Epic, and whatever launcher squeezes into our taskbars next.
See comments