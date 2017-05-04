Fractal Design Define S case on sale for £58 at Amazon

Fractal Design doesn't make the most exciting looking cases, but they are generally of the highest build quality and they don't skimp on the features. The Define S ATX case has been around for a couple of years now and it's a relatively cheap case for how good it is. As an added bonus, you can grab one on sale for £58 on Amazon today.

The Define S does away with 5.25-inch bays of old, and there are no conventional drive cages. Instead, three drive trays are on the rear of the backplate for 3.5 or 2.5-inch drives, and there's room for two more 2.5-inch drives behind the motherboard tray. In the space normally reserved for the drive cages is room for liquid cooling, and the base can support a variety of shapes and sizes. Drawbacks of the case include the lack of a fan controller, and there are only two USB 3.0 ports in the I/O bay. Still though, we like the case a lot, as you can see from our review.

As for the price, £58 is the lowest it's ever been on Amazon. The RRP is £75, and it was actually up at that price for a good month or so recently. On average it stays around £65, so you're getting a pretty decent discount in this deal. If you're looking for some alternatives, you can check out our guides to the best ATX mid-tower, or ATX full-tower cases.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.