Fortnite's glider redeploy mechanic is being removed from default game modes

In the Fortnitemares v6.20 update, Epic enabled glider redeployment in all Fortnite game modes, meaning players could pull out their glider at any time so long as they were three units or higher. What was meant to be a week-long test has extended into two, with players both fuming over and celebrating the massive buff to mobility.

But today Epic stated that it's rolling back the glider redeployment change in tomorrow's v6.30 update, restricting it to big team game modes where it was first conceived. This isn't necessarily the last time we'll be able to redeploy gliders in default solos, duos, or squads, though. Epic states a lack of communication and speed for easing off the gas, "We did not live up to expectations of quickly iterating on the mechanic and communicating plans."

Fair enough. I'm a huge fan of glider redeployment myself. We can talk balance all day, but it makes moving around that huge map fundamentally more entertaining, and I think Epic is keeping that in mind. But I do see how such a swift and major change disrupted existing playstyles too violently. As quickly as Epic has been iterating on Fortnite, it needed to respond even quicker to exploitative or frustrating playstyles emerging from the ability to glide in or out of fights at will, and it did not. I have faith that glider redeployment can work once items or abilities are introduced to make each leap a riskier proposition, but at the very least, I can fly around Disco Domination all I like, dreaming of a better world.