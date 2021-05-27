Where to visit Ghost and Shadow ruins in Fortnite

Fortnite season 6 week 11 is here, and there's a new batch of challenges to help you earn some bonus XP. This week, the challenges are also beginning to tease some potential developments for Fortnite season 7.

For this challenge, you need to visit three GHOST and SHADOW ruins. If you played during season two, you'll remember that GHOST and SHADOW were the warring secret agent factions players could align with. They've been gone ever since the end of season two, but a lot of their landmarks are still around, crumbling to dust.

You'll probably be familiar with some of these locations, but read on for a full rundown of where to visit and a map.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

GHOST and SHADOW ruin 1: The Shark island in the northwest corner of the map. It's no longer a functioning prison, but you can find a big GHOST symbol in the center of the building.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

GHOST and SHADOW ruin 2: The Grotto entry, which sort of looks like a big missile silo opening in the hills south of Dirty Docks.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

GHOST AND SHADOW ruin 3: The mysterious vault door near Catty Corner. Walk right up to the door to trigger your arrival.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Once you've visited all locations, you'll receive an easy 24,000 XP. Not bad for a small jaunt.

