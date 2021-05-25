Where to investigate a downed black helicopter in Fortnite

Fortnite's Foreshadowing quests are here, and true to their name, they're teasing a few new developments leading up to Fortnite season 7. This week, a farmer is asking players to check out a downed black helicopter that was previously flying low over his farm.

Weirdly, the downed black helicopter is nowhere near Colossal Crop, as you might expect. So we've done the investigating for you and show you where to find it.

Once you find it, if you solve the light puzzle associated with it, you'll complete the challenge and earn some bonus XP to boost your battle pass.

Downed black helicopter location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Check out the map above for a pinpoint look at where the black helicopter has crashed. You'll see it at the southern end of the brown streak of land covering the map. It's just across the water from the Spire in the large lake north of Misty Meadows.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

How to solve the downed black helicopter radio puzzle

Once you've found the downed black helicopter, head up to it and interact with it. This will start a small puzzle where you need to solve the radio frequency tuning to properly hear the transmission. All you need to do is hit the "+" button in the menu multiple times until the message no longer changes, then hit the "-" button once. The transmission will switch to a full message highlighting the words "India Oscar" and "Opsec Level 3."

For your trouble, you'll get 24,000 XP.

Need more help? Our Fortnite hub has more guides and news on the latest quests, skins, and much more. You can get Deathstroke in Fortnite early by competing in the Deathstroke Zero Cup. Fortnite season 7 is coming up soon, so be prepared.