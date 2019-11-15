Fortnite's got itself a Star Wars crossover event

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Ladies and gentlemen, toydarians and tauntauns, we've got ourselves a Fortnite/Star Wars crossover event.

Epic announced the crossover with a new video showing off an original trilogy Stormtrooper skin you'll be able to snag. Do Stormtroopers have better aim than Fortnite bots? Only one way to find out.

You can purchase the skin in the usual item store, or if you want some extra bang for your buck, you can get a code for it by purchasing Jedi: Fallen Order on the Epic Games Store. It's still available on Steam and Origin/EA Access if you prefer that, you just don't the extra goodie.

Even better, a Star Destroyer has appeared in the sky over the Fortnite map.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

At present time, it appears the Star Destroyer is a considerable distance from the island. It could be that once it gets closer we'll some sort of new occurrence, but only time will tell.

