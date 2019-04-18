Where to find Fortnite's Paradise Palms signpost to kick off this week's treasure hunt

In the last few weeks of Fortnite Season 8, Epic Games is leaning once again on the pirate theme by challenging you with a simple treasure hunt. You will need to find a map on a signpost in Paradise Palms, and then use that map to find your treasure. We have the signpost location and the treasure location mapped out for easy battle stars.

The signpost can be found up against the back wall of the alleyway behind the internet cafe and coffee shop in the middle of Paradise Palms.

When you search the signpost, it will send you to the very western tip of the map at the end of the runway at Frosty Flights for the second part of the quest. There, you will find a battle star on the ground. Search it to finish the challenge!