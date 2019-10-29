Fortnite Halloween event lets you murder the Storm King

Fortnitemares has returned to Fortnite. This year's Halloween event brings with it a moody monarch and a horde of undead bastards. The Storm King is apparently a bad dude from Save the World, Fortnite's original and often overlooked mode, but now he's causing a ruckus in the battle royale.

As is traditional for Halloween, you'll need to bad together with other reckless players and kill the king. That's what Halloween is all about really—spending time with friends and murdering monsters. Costumes, too! You'll be able to get some Halloween clobber in the shop and by completing challenges.

If you want to take on the Storm King and his minions, you'll need to pop into the LTM. You'll be transported to an island where you'll have to fight off his undead pals and riddle his weak spots with bullets. It's a little dose of Save the World inside the battle royale, and for your trouble you'll earn an umbrella.

The new island has also undergone its first change, with hordes of undead spawning at the centre of the map on the Isle of Storms. They'll keep spawning until players go there and destroy the source of the infestation. There's also a community-made mode that you can take for a spin, Mansion of Power. It's a free-for-all where the first player with five eliminations wins.

Fortnitemares 2019 is live now.

Fortnitemare challenges

The challenges list for the Fortnitemare event has also become available.

Destroy haunted household furniture (5 total)

Leap from a Hideout while and opposing player is within 20m (1 total)

Search a chest in a haunted forest, a ghost town, and a spooky farm (1 total)

Deal damage to Storm King weak points (10,000 total)

Revive teammates while battling the Storm King (3 total)

Defeat the Storm King (1 total)

Don't forget to check out our other Fortnite guides, including the best creative codes we can find, the Chapter 2 competitive guide, and 10 things about Fortnite Chapter 2 that you probably missed.

Fortnitemare Storm King location

Look dead center in the Chapter 2 map and you'll notice a suspiciously purple blotch. Turns out the island that rests there has, well, turned entirely purple thanks to a big baddie known as the Storm King. He's a demonic-looking fellow with big horns and an army of zombies at his disposal. Thanks to data miner HypeX for finding it first.