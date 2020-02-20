Every Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 skin so far

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 skins are looking fine. A new season is finally here, and it seems like secret agents of all stripes are assembling on the battle royale island. The new batch of skins are here range from suave bananas to retired Family Guy jokes.

Even better, with Season 2's faction system, you'll be able to pick which alliance you make and give your character a (sort of permanent) new look. Typically, the Shadow group makes characters adopt an all-black aesthetic, while the Ghost group goes all-white.

Let's dig in and see what's new in Season 2's locker.

New Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 skins

Here's the basic new skins first. Some of these skins have different styles that dramatically change how they look. We've included those in a slideshow further down the page.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Agent Peely skin is a dapper redux of everyone's favorite sentient nightmare fruit. His eyes are redone to resemble secret agent sunglasses, too. This banana is also packing a pistol on his calf. You'll get Peely as soon as you buy the season 2 battle pass for a minimum of 950 V-Bucks.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Gear Specialist Maya is a super fun idea for Fortnite's new season. Basically, you're going to start with a randomized version of Maya. Maybe she has long hair, maybe it's short, maybe she's tatted up, maybe not. Regardless, if you finish the Maya challenges over the course of the season, you'll unlock extra items and customization options to make Maya your own unique creation. Epic says that there are 3.8 million possible combinations, so get styling. You'll get Maya for buying the season 2 battle pass.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

What can you say about Meowscles? First thing, I think it's so funny that all the leaks prior to season 2 dropping misspelled his name as "Meowsicles," like some sort of furry Damocles. Nope, he's just a cat with six pack, like that day dream Stewie from Family Guy had about his teddy bear Rupert. Get cracking on that horrifying fan art, y'all. Meowscles is available at level 60.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Brutus, besides being a cute reference to the B.R.U.T.E. mechs, is a pretty standard homage to spy movie muscle guys. Slick suit, sharp sunglasses, and nary a leg day in sight. He's unlocked at level 20 on the battle pass.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

TNTina has all the explosive attitude you'd expect, but what really sets her apart is that her transformation emote will turn her into a cel-shaded version of herself. For as cartoony as Fortnite is, it's never had a legitimately cel-shaded skin, so kudos to Epic for doing something fun like that. TNTina is at level 40 on the battle pass.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

I'm not entirely sure how Skye fits into the secret agent motif, but she definitely has that spunky-amateur-reporter-who-stumbles-upon-government-secrets vibe. According to in-game text, her hat (named "Ollie") can transform into a glider and traversal emote. Basically, the hat grows into the size of a small bear and hops around while Skye rides on its back. She's available at level 80 on the battle pass.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Midas certainly doesn't look anything like that Aztec skeleton we all thought Epic was teasing, but he's definitely still got the titular touch. Literally, his special ability allows you to turn weapons and vehicles into gold for the duration of a match. Gold, for those who haven't kept up, is darn near impossible to destroy, so it's possible that this could make your boat or other vehicle into an indestructible death machine. Midas is the level 100 reward on the battle pass.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 Ghost and Shadow skin styles

All those skins you see above have variants for each of season 2's secret agent alliances, Ghost and Shadow.

Image 1 of 12 (Image credit: Epic Games) Midas Ghost Image 2 of 12 (Image credit: Epic Games) Midas Shadow Image 3 of 12 (Image credit: Epic Games) Skye Ghost Image 4 of 12 (Image credit: Epic Games) Skye Shadow Image 5 of 12 (Image credit: Epic Games) Meowscles Shadow Image 6 of 12 (Image credit: Epic Games) Meowscles Ghost Image 7 of 12 (Image credit: Epic Games) TNTina Ghost Image 8 of 12 (Image credit: Epic Games) TNTina Shadow Image 9 of 12 (Image credit: Epic Games) Agent Peely Ghost Image 10 of 12 (Image credit: Epic Games) Agent Peely Shadow Image 11 of 12 (Image credit: Epic Games) Brutus Ghost Image 12 of 12 (Image credit: Epic Games) Brutus Shadow

Hungry for more Fortnite? Here's all the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 patch notes that we know so far, the best Fortnite creative codes, and how to get that sweet Deadpool Fortnite skin.