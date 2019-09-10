Fortnite Boogie Down missions guide

Finally, the two ancient arts of dance and Fortnite have become one, all thanks to the Boogie Down mission list. Below we've got a full rundown of everything you need to do to finish the mission, including the Prestige missions. Remember that only the first three missions are available, with more unlocking as you complete prior challenges.

Boogie Down missions

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Reward: A fancy "SC3PT3R" harvesting tool modeled after dear old YOND3R.

Hit an opponent with a Boogie Bomb (2 total)

Dance in front of a bat statue, in a way above-ground pool, and on a seat for giants

Get an elimination with a Shotgun, Assault Rifle, and an SMG

Travel 100m while dancing (100 total)

Visit an oversized piano

Destroy No Dancing Signs (3 total)

Dance in a B.R.U.T.E. in different matches (3 total)

Boogie Down prestige missions

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Reward: This fancy epic YOND3R skin style.

Damage an opponent affected with a Boogie Bomb (2 total)

Dance in front of a bat statue, in a way above-ground pool, and on a seat for giants in a single match

Get an elimination with a Sniper Rifle, Pistol, and an Explosive Weapon

Dance with others to raise the disco ball in an icy airplane hangar

Play the sheet music at an oversized piano

Dance after opening a supply drop in different matches (3 total)

Dance behind the DJ booth at a dance club with the YOND3R outfit

If you're in need of some help wading through all the Fortnite content out there, allow us. We've got our favorite creative codes for players wanting to escape the drudgery of battle royale. If you're diving back into battle royale with the new season, make sure to check out our Season 10 map and loot guide since some significant changes have gone down. And if you just need a good catching up, here's the Season 10 patch notes.

