Football Manager 2014 release date announced

How best to persuade you to sit through an exploration of the underlying tech powering the new features of a management sim? For Sports Interactive, the answer is to announce the release date of that game at the end of their five minute info-burst. It's a clever idea, but one that I'm going to immediately nullify, by posting that date right here in this paragraph. Football Manager 2014 is coming out on the 31st of October. You should still watch the video, though.

Mmm, tech!

If you're an risk-taking, review-ignoring obsessive, you can also pre-order the game for a two week early access beta period.

For more on Football Manager 2014 , head over to the official site , or check out our interview with Sports Interactive's Miles Jacobson .