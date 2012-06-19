Football Manager 2012's best cheap players

This article originally appeared in PCG UK 247.

Whether you're desperately plugging a weakness in the team or trying to spot the next Cesc Fabregas while he's young, finding a good bargain is one of the great joys of Football Manager. That's why we've put together a PC Gamer Dream Team of the best young players in the game. We reckon they could take on any team in the Premiership, and they only cost us just over £15 million, half a Drogba. Bargain.

All player pictures are from the excellent FM Mega Facepack mod that we featured in our Football Manager 2012 mods post.

Goalkeeper: Yann Sommer

Age: 22

Nationality: Swiss

Club: Basel

Estimated Price: £1.5 million

Reflexes and handling are two of the most important stats for keepers, and Yann Sommer has the reflexes of a greased cat and hands covered in glue. He's is a get out of jail free card for leaky defences, and a quality addition to strong ones.

Right Back: Sime Vrsaljko

Age: 19

Nationality: Croatian

Club: Dinamo

Estimated Price: £1.5 million

If Sime Vrsaljko hadn't realised how good he was at football, he could have been a marathon runner instead. His speed and stamina are perfectly suited to fullback, ensuring he'll still be bombing up and down the pitch long after his opponents have collapsed from exhaustion.

Left Back: Fabian Monzon

Age: 24

Nationality: Argentinian

Club: Nice

Estimated Price: £2.5 million

Imagine if Gordon Freeman decided to employ his gravity gun to take set pieces. That's what it's like having Fabian Monzon on your team. He has a hammer of a left foot and his long throw ability would make even Rory Delap jealous.

Centre Back: Leandro Gioda

Age: 26

Nationality: Argentinian

Club: Independiente

Estimated Price: £130,000

At 26, Gioda is the old man of the team (football years are like dog years), but he's still a rock capable of slotting into any defence in the world. Even better, his club inexplicably don't value him and have transfer listed him for a mere £130,000.