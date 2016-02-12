Five Nights at Freddy's World is back, and it's free

Five Nights at Freddy's World was removed from Steam last month because it wasn't very good. Creator Scott Cawthon admitted as much, writing that he wasn't satisfied with the state of the game following an avalanche of negative feedback on Steam. Everyone who bought it – no matter how long they had played it – was entitled to a refund.

Cawthon also wrote that when Five Nights at Freddy's World was fit for public consumption, it'd be free. That moment has arrived, creepy animatronic lovers, because the game is now available on Gamejolt for zero dollars. The game has apparently been improved: there's a remodelled overworld in addition to "many other new features", but Cawthon writes on the Gamejolt page that more updates are to come.

Five Nights at Freddy's World is a Pokemon-esque RPG featuring the cast of the surprisingly popular FNaF games, a point-and-click horror series that has spawned fan fiction, novels and even a forthcoming feature film.

"Take control of Freddy and the gang as they set out on a quest in the world beneath worlds, a world that reflects the actions and deeds of the 'flipside', where things have started becoming distorted and broken," reads the official description. "Lead your team deeper into this digital world to find the source of these glitches and monsters, and restore it to what it was designed to be- a safe haven."