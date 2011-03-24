First look at TERA's achievements

TERA is a new MMO that hopes to replace traditional taskbar and cooldown combat systems with more fast paced fighting. The eight classes are designed to be able to work together in small groups that will be able to take down hordes and boss monsters with careful teamwork and some quick reflexes.

Frogster have sent us the first details on TERA's achievement system, which will reward players for their in-game accomplishments with special titles. Some titles will be so rare that only a few people in the whole world will be able to hold them. Read on for a list of some of the new achievements, and a developer walkthrough video showing some of TERA's combat and classes.

Achievements are separated into five categories, General, Quests, PvP, Social and Community. They can be awarded for earning huge amounts of gold, eviscerating bosses, forming guilds, or for being the first person on the server to accomplish certain deeds. Here's a sneak peak at just a few of them.



“If at First You Don't Succeed” - Fifth time to create a guild.



“Speed Demon” - Used 100 speed potions.



“In Rare Form” - Looted 1st Rare item.



“Pick me!” - First time to join a party made by another player.



“Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For” - Tenth time to join a guild.



“Pet Smart” - Made 1,000,000 gold through the homunculus.



“Win a Warrior” - First win against a Warrior.



“Stranger at the Sinestral Manor” - Completed Subjugation Order: Sinestral Manor quest.



“Archer Prime” - First in the realm to reach level 30.



“A Little Ten-der” - Experienced death 10 times. Not scared of dying.



TERA is set to launch later this year. For more on the game, check out the official TERA site . The developer walkthrough video below presents an overview of TERA's fast-paced, team combat.