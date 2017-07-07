Firefall closes its doors today

Red 5 Studios' ambitious free-to-play MMO-meets-shooter Firefall is a game that "makes you work a lot for very little," so said Phil in his 2014 review. Back then he added: "The repetitive churn of missions and activities further spoil an only occasionally entertaining shooter."

Add Phil's words to middling reviews across the board, poor performance, studio layoffs, and the ultimate departure of CEO Mark Kern and it seems Firefall's fate was written on the wall. Despite money, big budget marketing and the suggestion of an in-development but as yet absent PS4 version, today marks its final day of existence on PC.

Before turning its attention towards mobile, Red 5 Studios posted the following statement on its website:

"With heavy hearts, we regret to inform you that after much review and analysis, Red 5 Studios have decided to suspend the Firefall efforts on 7th, July 2017. Thank you for being an important part of the Firefall experience and for your loyalty and dedication to the online community.

"Your efforts and loyalty will not go without recognition, however. Firefall is currently developing a mobile version of the game and all of Firefall’s founders and players will be rewarded greatly in the new game. We will be sure to provide everyone with more updates as we have them.

"Thank you for your support and enthusiasm throughout the years; we will see you at the next battle."

So there you have it. Firefall, as we know it, has been extinguished.