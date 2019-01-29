Find out if you've killed a streamer with this PUBG app

In PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, and most multiplayer games, there are few things as unpleasant as being murdered by a streamer. Maybe you’ve just helped someone get their fifth subscriber, or perhaps your embarrassing death has just been transmitted to thousands of people who now think you’re rubbish. Conversely, it’s great when the tables are turned and you get the drop on them in front of an audience. But unless their name’s a giveaway, how can you tell you’ve taken out a streamer? That’s where PUBG Report helps.

PUBG Report uses the game’s API to track kills and other data from the last 14 days and then shows users if they’ve killed or been killed by a streamer. Click on the entry and you’ll be taken to their stream, specifically the part where you show off your skills, or your complete absence of them.

Unfortunately, it’s been longer than a fortnight since I last played PUBG, so I wasn’t able to find any clips of my embarrassing defeats or the many great victories I’ve definitely had. It’s probably for the best—being killed is painful enough without hearing the commentary.

I suspect it might come in handy for other streamers or players who take PUBG a lot more seriously than I do. Being able to see victories and defeats from the other side seems pretty invaluable, clarifying you where you went wrong or why your tactics worked. Or it might just be fun to watch someone freaking out when you snipe them.

Cheers, Eurogamer.