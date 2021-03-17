Where to find golden artifacts near the Spire in Fortnite

Fortnite season 6 continues with the golden tradition of weekly challenges. So golden, in fact, that this season's guest character, Tomb Raider Lara Croft, needs your help finding three golden artifacts.

These artifacts are all located around the Spire, the new structure at the center of the map that replaced last season's giant portal. You can check it out on our Fortnite season 6 map guide.

If you don't know where to look, this challenge can be one heck of a pain. So we've gone to the trouble of looking for you, and dodging quite a few bullets in the process.

Here's where to find golden artifacts near the Spire.

NOTE: To access this challenge, you have to complete the first Lara Croft challenge, where you must find the anomaly at Lazy Lake.

Golden artifact location 1: On the northeast side of the Spire POI, at the ground level, there's a relatively large area that looks like a market full of stalls. The first golden artifact is the llama head (pictured at the top of the page) sitting behind the stall on the north side of the market.

Golden artifact location 2: From the first artifact, head up the nearby stairs to a second-floor room. This artifact strangely isn't golden. It's just a Kit tiki doll sitting on the floor.

Golden artifact location 3: This one is more deliberately hidden. On the north side of the Spire, head toward the beginning of the stone staircase that leads to the top. Just before that is a wide door that's been boarded up with wood. Break through that and you'll find another golden llama head.

Once you've completed the quest, you'll earn 24,000 XP. Considering you'll probably be visiting the Spire plenty, this is a great chance to knock this challenge out.

For more on Fortnite season 6, check out our Fortnite hub for guides, news, patch notes, and more.