Final Fantasy Type-0 HD release date and specs announced

Fans of feathered pixie cuts and staring emotively into the middle distance rejoice. Square Enix has announced that the PC version of Final Fantasy Type-0 HD will be out on August 18, and is now available for pre-purchase on Steam.

The PC release of FFT0HD, revealed to the world back in early June, will incorporate a number of upgrades over the original, including higher resolution graphics, an improved battle camera, scalable motion blur settings, increased blood levels, character speed boosts, and support for controllers, Steam achievements, and trading cards.

“Developing Final Fantasy Type-0 HD for Steam gave us the opportunity to fully realize our original vision of the game in an enhanced and refined experience exclusively for PC players,” Director Hajime Tabata said in a statement.

The system requirements:

Minimum:

OS: Windows 7, 8, 8.1 64bit

Processor: CPU Core i3 2.5GHz

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: GTX560Ti or AMD Radeon 7790 mp4 [H.264]

DirectX: Version 11

Hard Drive: 30 GB available space

Recommended:

OS: Windows 7, 8, 8.1 64bit

Processor: CPU Core i5 2.7GHz

Memory: 6 GB RAM

Graphics: GTX750 mp4 [H.264]

DirectX: Version 11

Hard Drive: 30 GB available space

So don't forget—August 18! Naturally, there is a pre-purchase offer: Springing for the game in advance will net you a Master Chocobo as your courier and Moogle (Class Zero) as your ward in Dota 2, as well as an exclusive Final Fantasy Type-0 HD loading screen.