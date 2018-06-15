Final Fantasy 7 remake skips E3, director vows it's 'not just in early concept stages'

Despite making the right noises earlier this year, Final Fantasy 7's much-anticipated remake was one of the no-show games of E3 2018.

In conversation with The Verge, director Tetsuya Nomura has now assured would-be players that, while developing the reimagining alongside Kingdom Hearts 3, it is "actually in development" and "not just in the early concept stages."

Nomura, who has worked with Square for almost 30 years, says his directorial efforts are split equally between KH3 and the Final Fantasy 7 remake.

"So right now, it’s like I’ve been putting in 100 percent into Kingdom Hearts, 100 percent into Final Fantasy 7, 100 percent into Kingdom Hearts... just going back and forth," Nomura tells The Verge. "It's just like [working on] two titles is just going to be one [after Kingdom Hearts 3's release]. That's pretty much how I see it."

Console-exclusive Kingdom Hearts 3 is due in January next year, so here's hoping we learn more about the elusive FF7 remake after that. For starters, it'd be nice to confirm its plans for PC. While FF7's remake was only confirmed for PS4 back in 2015, given Square Enix's recent form of bringing FF12 and 15 to PC, we're optimistic it'll make the leap eventually too.