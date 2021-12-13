Audio player loading…

Square Enix has announced the Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade system requirements via Twitter. They're not too intense, although the minimum specs may well be assuming you're happy to run it at 30 fps, with a 100 GB storage requirement the only real eyebrow-raiser.

This is a PC port of a PlayStation 5 upgrade of a PlayStation 4 release, hence the confusing title. Intergrade was added to the name for the PS5 version, and denotes the addition of a photo mode and the Intermission DLC featuring Yuffie Kisaragi (a character who didn't appear until post-Midgar in the original game's story).

Square Enix says the PC version features "4K support, HDR support, XInput and DirectInput compliant controller support, keyboard and mouse support, plus the highest spec PCs could see a performance of up to 120 frames per second." Expect a framerate-unlocking mod to appear at some point after its release then.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade will be available from December 16 on the Epic Games Store.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade minimum system requirements

OS: Windows 10 64 bit (version 2004 or later)

Windows 10 64 bit (version 2004 or later) Processor: Intel Core i5-3330 / AMD FX-8350

Intel Core i5-3330 / AMD FX-8350 Memory: 8 GB

8 GB Storage: 100 GB

100 GB DirectX: Version 12 or later

Version 12 or later Graphics: GeForce GTX 780 / Radeon RX 480 (3GB VRAM)

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade recommended system requirements

Assuming a resolution of 2560x1440 (Max: 3840x2160)

OS: Windows 10 64 bit (version 2004 or later)

Windows 10 64 bit (version 2004 or later) Processor: IntelCore i7-3770 / AMD Ryzen 3 3100

IntelCore i7-3770 / AMD Ryzen 3 3100 Memory: 12 GB

12 GB Storage: 100 GB

100 GB DirectX: Version 12 or later

Version 12 or later Graphics: GeForce GTX 1080 / Radeon RX 5700 (8GB VRAM)

Square Enix also released the first screenshots of the PC version, which you can see below.

(Image credit: Square Enix)

(Image credit: Square Enix)

(Image credit: Square Enix)

(Image credit: Square Enix)

(Image credit: Square Enix)

(Image credit: Square Enix)

(Image credit: Square Enix)

(Image credit: Square Enix)

(Image credit: Square Enix)

(Image credit: Square Enix)