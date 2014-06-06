FIFA 15 will debut fancy new Ignite Engine on PC

No one is surprised that FIFA 15 exists. What is surprising, is that it will be the first installment using EA Sports' fancy new Ignite Engine. Last year's FIFA installment utilised Ignite on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, but the PC version still operated on the ye olde Impact Engine. Oh, the indignity!

Pressed by Polygon last year on why Ignite was MIA on PC, EA Sports boss Andrew Wilson had the following to say : "even though there were some PCs on the marketplace that could run that engine, the lion's share of PCs on the marketplace could not. And the majority of the gamer base that was playing the game on PC did not have a PC spec that would work with that."

He continued: "Could I see the potential for EA Sports Ignite to make it to PC in the future? Yes, I think it's possible, but a couple of things need to happen," Wilson says. "There needs to be some adjustment in terms of how EA Sports Ignite works to facilitate the open nature of PC architecture, rather than the closed nature of console architecture."

Not much else is known about FIFA 15, with EA promising more details at E3 next week. Oddly enough, the publisher has listed the minimum and recommended specs for the game already, which do not look overly demanding.

Recommended Specifications:



OS : Windows V/7/8/8.1 -64-bit

: Windows V/7/8/8.1 -64-bit

CPU : Intel i5-2550K @ 3.4Ghz

: Intel i5-2550K @ 3.4Ghz

RAM : 8GB

: 8GB

Hard Drive Space Required : 15.0 GB

: 15.0 GB

Supported Video Cards : ATI Radeon HD 6870, NVIDIA GTX 460

: ATI Radeon HD 6870, NVIDIA GTX 460

DirectX : 11.0

: 11.0

Minimum Required Specifications: