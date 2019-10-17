Farming Simulator 19 Platinum expansion trailer promises we can 'farm like never before'

"Farm like never before," the new Farming Simulator 19 proclaims, and it's hard not to get into the mood thanks to a groovy rock track. That's right, Farming Simulator 19's Platinum expansion is right around the corner, and Focus Home Interactive is building the hype by announcing a new equipment manufacturer, Claas.

Claas is a German company that makes exactly the kind of stuff that's at home in Farming Simulator, including combine harvesters, balers, mowers, and of course tractors. They're all on display in the new trailer, which makes farming seem pretty badass.

Which, of course it is—especially if you don't have to worry so much about the late nights and early morning starts that actual farming requires.

Claas-branded equipment will be available in the Platinum edition of Farming Simulator 19, which you can pre-order on Steam. It'll launch as both an add-on DLC and a standalone edition Oct. 22.