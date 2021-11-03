Far Cry 6's premature Danny Trejo tie-in has been removed

This week, Far Cry 6 found itself in the bizarre position of accidentally featuring actor Danny "Machete" Trejo. Fortunately, Ubisoft has swiftly worked to remove all traces of Trejo from the game at this time, with the promise of full, production-ready Trejo to return at a later date.

According to the game's post-launch roadmap, Dani & Danny vs Everybody was meant to be the first of three free crossover missions (which also included tie-ins with Stranger Things and Rambo). But while the Trejo tie-in wasn't set to release until next month, Ubisoft inadvertently launched the update a little earlier than planned.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Before you go rushing off to try out the crossover mission, Ubisoft has noted that it's already worked to remove the quest from the game, likely reintroducing the final version in December as planned.

"The Dani & Danny vs Everybody mission is a work-in-progress and was accidentally released early," Ubisoft wrote on Twitter. "We're working to remove it and look forward to when players can check out the final version."

While the console patch has already gone live, there's currently no confirmed date on when the PC update will go out. What we do know, however, is that's is a pretty beefy update for what it is, with the patch notes suggesting a 54GB download (plus 47 more for the HD texture pack) for what largely amounts to a few dozen bug fixes.

That's not a patch, Ubisoft—that's downloading the entire (now Trejo-free) game all over again.