Far Cry 2 and Dreamfall: The Longest Journey arrive on Good Old Games

Dreamfall: The Longest Journey and Far Cry 2 have more in common than you might think. They're both cult games, and they're both capable of inspiring lengthy, loving tirades from their devotees. If you've never played them, you can now pick them up DRM-free from Good Old Games. Far Cry 2 Fortune's Edition - which includes extra weapons and vehicles - is available for $9.99, and Dreamfall: The Longest Journey is $14.99.

Far Cry 2 is an open-world shooter set in Africa, with a bunch of ambitious interoperating mechanics that can create some spectacular stories: explosions that set whole areas of grassland on fire, or last-minute rescues by randomly-picked AI companions. It's got its problems, certainly - the overly-aggressive, super-accurate enemy forces can grate after a while - but we gave it 94% back in PCG 193 for a reason. The sequel, Far Cry 3, is taking things in a more traditional, story-driven direction .

Dreamfall is a multi-protagonist adventure game by Ragnar Tørnquist and Funcom, who are now working on The Secret World . It's a sequel to The Longest Journey, but playing the first game isn't necessary to enjoy it. Its stealth sequences let the side down, but otherwise it's a beautifully designed adventure. We gave it 77% in PCG 173.