Far Cry 3 trailer flees madmen, drops beats

[VAMS id="4O7Dpzy93j326"]

The latest CG trailer for Far Cry 3 sets up the premise quite nicely. The psychotic one in the red vest is Vaas, the star of the E3 trailer . It looks as though he'll be hunting you through the jungle as you try to find a boat, any boat, to take you away from the wilderness gone mad. You had a choice of characters to play as in Far Cry 2, but none of them were innocent holidaymakers caught up in a gang war. It'll be interesting to see if there's any transition between 'man on holiday' and 'man who can single-handedly take out a base with a toothpick.'