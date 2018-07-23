Fallout speedrunner beats all 5 games in under 90 minutes

I'm a sucker for speedruns. From Mirror's Edge to Dark Souls 3 and Cuphead, I love watching other people breeze through games I've sunk entire days, sometimes weeks, of my life into. As posted to YouTube (via Eurogamer), speedrunner tomatoanus has beaten the Fallout anthology in less than 90 minutes.

That's five games—Fallout, Fallout 2, Fallout 3, Fallout: New Vegas and Fallout 4—in under an hour and a half. I've clocked over 200 hours in the last three alone, and this chap has powered through all five (all five!) in the time it takes to play a game of football. Amazing.

Here's the world record-breaking run in practice—which sees tomatoanus go nuclear on beat the first two games in just over 18 minutes. "That's how long that fight took," says tomatoanus in reference to the run's final Fallout 2 showdown. "Jesus Christ. That was a long one, dude." Aye, alright mate. No need to rub it in.

As you can see above, tomatoanus' run is an %any run—wherein he makes use of glitches and exploits to reach the finish line as soon as possible.

After just 33 minutes, tomatoanus completes the first three games—15 minutes on Fallout 3 alone—and misses out on his own own Fallout: New Vegas personal best by just two seconds. He beats that (with a non-hostile, Caesar's Legion-opposing, speech-driven build) at the 46.57 minute mark. The rest of the sub-90 run is dedicated to Fallout 4.

As an added bonus, tomatoanus' lovely dog joins him at the end of the record-breaking run to celebrate. Learn more about this particular run here.