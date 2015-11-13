Fallout 4 wars continue: Mirelurks vs. Radscorpions vs. Ghouls

It's easy to do mad, amazing things with Fallout 4 console commands, as Youtuber Tyrannicon discovered when he made 50 Synths fight 50 Raiders a few days ago. He's been busy since then forcing the Wasteland's inhabitants to face one another in pitched battle. Above, 50 Radscorpions face off against surrounding forces consisting of 50 Mirelurks and 50 ghouls.

But wait, there's another video that sounded less interesting as a headline even though it's better! 60 Mr. Gutsy robots battle the fearless defenders of Diamond City (here they are defending against a bunch of Deathstalkers in town). Mr Gutsys are a bit rubbish, especially when you blow their eyes off, but they have one particular trick that has absurd repercussions in this particular fight.

I like these Fallout 4 battles. I'd like to see the Brotherhood of Steel take on some Deathstalkers, or better yet, hundreds of Radroaches. What do you think?