Fallout 4 patch 1.3 is available now

Fallout 4 has a new patch rolling out today, and in addition to the usual arm-length list of bug fixes there are also a bunch of new features implemented. These include a new ambient occlusion setting (HBAO+) and new weapon debris effects, as well as some more minor additions including a status menu for settlers and the ability to rotate objects as your wastelander holds them. There's also improved "ESDF" remapping support in Workshop mode.

Patch 1.3 also ushers in fixes to gameplay, quests and workshop mode. The list is long, but rest assured that Vault 81 residents will now "dismember correctly" (phew!). The game should run a lot more smoothly now, and things should snap together a lot better in Workshop mode – which is long overdue.

The full patch notes can be perused over here. Of course, people have been making their own improvements to Fallout 4, as this list of the best Fallout 4 mods will attest.