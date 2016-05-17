Fallout 4 mod brings resplendent greens to post-apocalyptic Boston

Yes, Fallout 4 is much less brown than its two modern predecessors, but let's face it: it's still pretty drab. That's to be expected given the post-apocalyptic setting , but sometimes a bit of green is nice. That's where this new Resurrection mod helps: it makes Boston look more like Cyrodiil, and it's very beautiful indeed.

The mod, which claims to bring a new summer atmosphere to Boston, is still in beta, but you can still download it right now. According to the Nexus Mod description it introduces new landscape and building textures, as well as a new "wild jungle" ambient sound. I haven't tested the mod myself, so proceed with all the usual caution.

Or if you'd rather just see how it looks without an install, take a look at the video below, which features comparisons with the vanilla Fallout 4 landscape. The video also features the Grasslands mod and a handful more, which are listed in the video description.