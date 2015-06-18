Fallout 4 is so big its lead producer hasn't seen everything it has to offer

Bethesda's RPGs are notoriously sprawling affairs, but Fallout 4 looks set to be bigger than any other game in the series. According to the game's lead producer Jeff Gardiner, speaking at an E3 roundtable interview attended by GamesRadar, he's still finding new things in the Boston wastelands.

"I've played the game probably 400 hours, and I'm still finding stuff that I haven't seen yet," Gardiner said.

Game director Todd Howard chimed in on the same topic. "I'll be playing the game and run into something and be like, 'Who built this? What is this? It's so big!'"

In addition to wandering aimlessly through the post-apocalyptic wasteland between missions, you'll also be able to build houses in Fallout 4. They won't serve any purpose to the main campaign, but doing the most important thing is never one's main priority in a Fallout game.

Oh, and the dog can't die. That's a relief. Check out all the Fallout 4 gameplay footage over here.