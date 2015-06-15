Fallout 4 footage shows laser musket in action

[Can't wait to play Fallout 4? Neither can we. Check out the mod's we'd most like to see while you wait.]

At Microsoft's Xbox E3 conference, Todd Howard showed off more footage from Fallout 4. We saw some human NPCs, a powerful hand-cranked laser musket, and the lead character in power armor going toe-to-toe with a Deathclaw.

We also learned that Fallout 4 mods created on PC will be playable on the Xbox version of the game. But, you know, we'll be playing them on PC.

Check out the new footage below, via GamesHQ.