Fallout 4: 1000 Deathclaws versus 100 Brotherhood of Steel soldiers

Most of us are still scratching the surface of Fallout 4's campaign, but some people are busy with other distractions. YouTuber Cosmic Contrarian prefers to set the game's many and varied enemies against one another. We've seen what happens when you put hordes of Radscorpions, Mirelurks and Ghouls in the same street (via Tyrannicon), and the Synths versus Raider fight was spectacular indeed. This is the one I've personally been waiting for, though: what happens when 1000 Deathclaws are confronted by 100 Brotherhood of Steel soldiers?

The results are in the video above, and as you'll see, Deathclaws have a habit of tossing their enemies up into the sky. I don't think I'll ever get bored of watching this particular video, especially as I don't think my own PC could handle all that action.

If that's not enough for you, Cosmic Contrarian also set all of the game's legendary enemies on one another. You can watch that glorious spat below.