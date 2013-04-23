Fallen Enchantress: Legendary Heroes releasing May 22nd

You get the impression that Stardock are trying to bury the memory of much maligned 4X strategy Elemental: War of Magic - possibly while whistling a nonchalant tune, hoping we'll not notice the fresh patch of disturbed earth and the shovel in their hand. First there was Elemental: Fallen Enchantress - the standalone expansion that went a long way to fixing the ill will caused by its predecessor. Now we have the second expandalone, Fallen Enchantress: Legendary Heroes , conveniently dropping that troubled prefix altogether for its May 22nd release.

Some light historical revisionism then, but it's hard to mind when there are so many extras being added to the game. Legendary Heroes brings new monsters, champions and maps, along with an expanded role for heroes. It's free to owners of the original Elemental, $19.99 for those who have Fallen Enchantress, and $39.99/£24.99 for everyone else.

