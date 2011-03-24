F1 2011 announced, arriving September 23

In the wake of F1 2010's recent BAFTA win , Codemasters have announced that they're working on a follow up. Codies say the game will feature "vastly extended competitive and co-operative multiplayer," along with the full roster of drivers, teams and manufacturers for the next Formula 1 season. The game will also include the new Indian Grand Prix, and will include the return of the Nürburgring course. FM 2011 is set for release on Septermber 23. Head to the FM 2011 Facebook page for more information.