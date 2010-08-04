EXCLUSIVE: Torchlight 2 first artwork

Runic games has just announced Torchlight 2. It has co-operative multiplayer and undead bears! This much, any gaming website will tell you. What you won't get anywhere else (for about five minutes, at least) is this heapin' helpin' of concept art. We've got new characters with their new gear, new locales, and new, cheery-looking monsters and bad guys. Have a pore over them and then read our exclusive in-depth interview featuring the first information on the game . Remember, you can click to make the screens bigger.

For more information, check out the official site .

