EVGA's RTX 2080 graphics card is $100 off for five more hours

Nvidia's new RTX cards have gradually started to fall in price, but thanks to eBay's side-wide coupon, you can grab one for much cheaper than usual. EVGA's RTX 2080 Black Edition is $100 off right now—dropping the price to $600.

This card has EVGA's "Hydro Dynamic Bearing" fans, which are designed to reduce noise and improve durability compared to normal GPU fans. You also get 2944 CUDA cores, a boost clock of 1710 MHz, and RGB lights.

This deal only lasts until 6PM PT, so if you're going to buy one, you should do it quickly.

