EVGA’s GeForce GTX 1070 Ti FTW Ultra Silent card is on sale for $510

Finding a mid-range or high-end graphics card for MSRP is still pretty difficult at the moment. Grabbing one for below MSRP is almost impossible, though not always. Case in point (sort of—more on that in a moment), EVGA's GeForce GTX 1070 Ti FTW Ultra Silent Gaming (08G-P4-6678-KR) is on sale for $510 at Amazon today.

That's well below the card's current $630 list price. We say "current" because when the card first came out last year, it had a $500 MSRP. So, it's up $10 from that blissful time before the cryptocurrency gold rush and memory shortage ravaged the landscape.

We can't ignore the current climate, however, and by today's pricing this is a bargain. It's practically back to its original price from way back when. Mind you we're taking about this specific card—the Founders Edition has a $450 MSRP.

This is a custom cooled card though, with a meaty 2.5-slot cooler (meaning it takes up three expansion slots). It has a larger heatsink than most cards, which allows the fans to run at a lower and quieter speed.

Out of the box, the card has a 1,607MHz base clock and 1,683MHz boost clock, same as reference, However, it's built for overclocking with a 10+2 power phase design, which EVGA is shy about advertising.

"Take your EVGA GeForce GTX 1070 Ti to the next level with exclusive EVGA Precision XOC / EVGA OC Scanner X integration. With the click of one button, EVGA Precision XOC will detect, scan, and apply your optimal overclock!," EVGA states on its product page.

There are few different places you can grab this card at a discount. EVGA will sell it to you directly for $540. It's cheaper at Amazon, where it's going for $510. Newegg also has it listed on sale for $510, along with a few combo offers that will knock an additional $30 off the price.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.