EverQuest Classic is coming, thanks to a dev approved fan project

(Image credit: 989 Studios)

Nostalgic Everquest fans will be happy this week thanks to the launch of Project 1999: Green, a fan-made (and dev approved) server that will mirror the day one, vanilla version of the classic MMO. Not only that, but the project will progress through patches and content updates at the same pace as the original.

The server launches on October 25 (the next day in Australia), and will bear all the strengths, weaknesses, and 1999-nesses of the earliest Everquest days. Then, in keeping with the general pace of content updates, the Plane of Fear update will roll out in January, followed by Plane of Hate and Plane of Sky in April and August respectively.

Here's the "non-exhaustive" list, posted by nilbog on the Project 1999 forums:

January 2020: Plane of Fear

April 2020: Plane of Hate

May 2020: Temple of Solusek Ro opens / Legacy items cease to drop

August 2020: Plane of Sky

November 2020: Ruins of Kunark

April 2021: Epics

July 2021: Scars of Velious

For more details, this thread will sort you out.