Even more Persona bangers have landed on Spotify

One of the best things to happen in 2021 was Atlus dropping a massive chunk of its musical catalogue on Spotify, including Catherine and a ton of Persona music. Now the developer has quietly dropped two more Persona albums on the streaming platform for Persona 5 Royal and Persona 5 Strikers.

I was surprised to see Persona 5's OST land without Royal last year, but now we've been treated to the full 30-track release that was previously only reserved for the Japanese and Western vinyl versions. Meanwhile, the Warriors-style spinoff was still a ways off releasing in the West when the initial Spotify drop happened. It's nice to finally have easy access to bangers like What You Wish For and You Are Stronger, which is easily my favourite of all the Persona 5 opening themes.

The albums can be a bit of a pain to find sometimes, so here are Persona 5 Royal and Persona 5 Strikers on Spotify.

There are only two major Persona releases missing now: Persona 3 Dancing in Moonlight and Persona 5 Dancing in Starlight. Some of my favourite bops feature on both of these, so I'll continue trying to manifest their release on streaming services.

I'm also still here very much attempting to manifest Persona 5 on PC, especially with Persona 5 Strikers making an appearance on the platform before its actual source material. With Persona 4 Golden selling over a million units on Steam and Persona 4 Arena Ultimax finally being ported, I hope it's not long before we start seeing more of the series heading over.