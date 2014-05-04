EVE Online's Kronos update arriving June 3rd

Andy provided a few details on EVE's upcoming Kronos update in yesterday's EVE Fanfest diary , and now CCP have added a few more, revealing that the spacey MMO's next expansion will arrive June 3rd, which isn't very far away at all. Industry is set to get a "huge overhaul" in Kronos, and there are details about just what this means below.

Starting with Kronos, CCP are aiming to provide around 10 content updates per year, rather than the two expansion packs they've been adding annually for the last few years. Kronos will once again be free to all EVE subscribers - and here's how industry is set to change.

"Vast industrial operations are behind the famous player wars that rage across EVE's sprawling universe, while smaller individual efforts generate wealth, meaning and power at a personal level. Kronos will create dynamic shifts in the industrial landscape by adding cost-scale differences, specialized workers and teams, changes to reprocessing, and more.

"Players' activity will begin to affect the industrial palette of solar systems, allowing for more meaningful decisions and giving them more reasons to interact with each other in cooperative or adversarial ways. New players will be able to get into Industry more quickly as manufacturing opens up and the user interface is reworked.

"Kronos will also offer other features in CCP's ongoing commitment to improve EVE Online year after year. New Mordu's Legion ships (frigate, cruiser, and battleship) are coming alongside a new mining frigate, the Prospect. Rebalancing efforts will change heat, transport ships, freighters, pirate faction ships, and drones. A new in-game store will prepare for even more customization options in the future, and other changes from sound customization to solar flares and warp effects will complete the release."

