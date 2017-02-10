Eurocom launches a monstrous 780W AC/DC adapter for high-end laptops

Lugging around an ultra high-end laptop that's brimming with power-hungry hardware isn't a pain just because it's heavy, but also because some of them require two external power supplies. Folks, the struggle is real, and Eurocom has a solution. It's a 780W AC/DC adapter built to power any portable system out there.

Our own technology editor Bo Moore learned how much it sucks having to carry multiple power supplies when testing the Eurocom Sky X9E2, a beastly laptop that can be configured with a pair of GeForce GTX 1080 desktop GPUs. It came with two giant 330W power bricks. At over 12 pounds for the laptop alone, the Sky X9E2 already pushes the definition of portable.

The new 780W AC/DC adapter eliminates the need to keep track of dual external power supplies for systems like the Sky X9E2 and Sky X7E2, for which it was designed. It can also be used for power a variety of other laptops, and even desktops.

"This high efficiency AC adapter can be applied to a variety of high performance applications, where high efficiency, highly mobile, rugged power supplies are needed. For workstations, desktops, small form factor PCs and servers it is highly advantageous to have the AC adapter outside of the enclosure to reduce heat and increase performance of the system," Eurocom says.

Eurocom's 780W power brick has a few features not found on most AC/DC adapters, including an LED panel, detachable DC cable with screw locking mechanism, detachable AC cable, power switch, auto switching capability, and an industrial grade chassis with dual high-speed fans.

This power adapter measures 12.8 x 4.3 x 1.5 inches (LxWxH) and weighs 2.9 pounds.

The convenience of replacing dual power bricks with a single one doesn't come cheap—Eurocom has it listed for $475 (€407).