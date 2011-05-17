Popular

EU Giveaway: The Witcher 2 Collector's Edition

Witcher 2 Collector's edition

The Witcher 2 is out today. To celebrate, Namco Bandai have sent us a copy of the enormous Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Collector's Edition to give away to one lucky European reader.

The set contains a making of DVD, a world map, an enormous art book, a set of arcane dice, playing cards and a rule book, a "cursed coin" (watch out for that), pages and pages of cut-out and build papercraft, a bonus in-game commando jacket and a bust of Geralt, modelled above by a mystery web writer . It's massive, and a brilliant prize for even casual fans of the Witcher. To win, simple answer the question below.

A slew of exciting Witcher 2 launch trailers came out recently. One of them asked the important question, "how do you kill a Witcher?" Let us know your best method in the comments below. The funniest one will win the Collector's Edition. Remember, you must live in Europe to participate. Good luck!

