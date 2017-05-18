Endless Space 2 got an enormous launch-day patch

4X strategy game Endless Space 2 is out now, and we had planned to have a full review for you today, but there's been a slight delay. A supergiant day zero patch has upended our plans, potentially fixing issues, and so we've decided to give our reviewer, Chris Thursten, a little more time to investigate what's changed.

We know you may want an idea of what we're thinking now, though, so here's the short version, in Chris' words:

Three and a half campaigns in, there's much to like about Endless Space 2. Amplitude are still ahead of the curve when it comes to art, music, writing and presentation in general—the game does a lot to sell the fantasy of being a galaxy-spanning space empire, and each of its factions are meaningfully different and well-realised. The combat stands out too: I've enjoyed investing time into figuring out optimal strategies and redesigning my fleets on the fly.

My first impressions of the game weren't quite so positive, however. The UI is beautiful but can be confusing, and it seems inevitable that your first campaign will involve a lot of frustrating trial and error as you learn the ropes—mine certainly did.

However, my more serious concern was the number of bugs and rough edges I came across, from missing art to over-zealous popups to, in the most serious case, UI issues that stopped a campaign in its tracks. However, this morning Amplitude updated the review build with a 2.1GB update that seems to have resolved some of these issues. Given that we don't want to finalize our review based on a build that no one will ever play, so we're going to spend a bit more time with Endless Space 2 to assess how many issues have been solved in this latest update.

Here are the patch notes for the release version, also published below. As you can see, it's no dwarf star, but a galaxy of bullet points. We'll have a complete review for you on Friday. Until then, I'll temporarily give Endless Space 2 three out of four Xes. Should've had more eXterminate.

GENERAL

Added Unfallen Games2Gether Faction

Modding implemented

New Scanview system management implemented

Added planet scanview

Auto ship design / upgrade implemented

Cloud saves are now available

Game can now have 12 competitors!

Academy/metaplot quests have been added

Beginner Tutorial implemented

Custom Factions implemented

Added colonization videos

Auto-ship design implemented

Added technology Helper to suggest technologies to the player

CONTENT

Added faction-specific technologies

Added 2 new minor factions, Remnant and Pulsos

Added Events quest Political

Added new random events

Added new market events

Added 23 new space battle tactics

Added “exotic” effects on strategic weapons and defenses

Added planet destruction module

Added a specific star type for the academy

Added founder heroes and the 5th Sophon hero

Added new content to curiosities (Modules / Space battle tactics / Star system improvements...)

Added final rewards of all Main Quests (Chapter 4)

Added population swap in United Empire Main Quest

TECHNICAL

Saves are now in a binary format

Several optimizations have been made for different parts of the game (GUI, Computation...)

Refined some behaviors in the galaxy generator

AI

Pirates now wait fleets that are coming to their systems before moving to another system (depending on their mission)

Added: Planet destruction mission

Added: AI is now able to activate laws (knowing that it costs Influence points)

Added: AI is now able to cancel laws to retrieve the empire points

Added: AI is now able to trade technologies by diplomacy

Added: AI now research military modules technologies

Added: AI now play elections

Added: AI is now able to attack enemies it finds on its mission path

Added: AI is now able to propose alliances, map and vision sharing (if it has the tech)

Added: AI now feedbacks more game events and takes into account more player actions (leeching, time bubbles, blockades, attacking civilians, Unfallen actions etc.)

Changed: Globally improved the military attack, defense and invasion

Changed: Improved the way AI uses support modules

Changed: Increased AI desire for trade (in particularly for mercantile AIs)

Changed: Improved map and vision sharing evaluation and open borders

Changed: Improved main enemy selection

Improved invasion behaviour

Improved behaviour and technology choice for colonization

Improved node strategic score heuristic

Fixed: Issue where AI fleets were staying in hangar forever in some specific cases

Fixed: AI colonization behavior

Fixed: AI now doesn't cancel missions without any reasons.

Fixed: Ark generation and leecher use are now working correctly

Fixed: Issues for hull and affinities

Fixed: AI now researches new military modules

IMPROVEMENTS

Put back the Surveyed support at the end of the Election process

Stat buttons on the Advanced Battle Setup Screen are "togglable"

Added a timer for the auto battle start

Screen/button tooltips display information about their keyboard shortcuts

Automated ships are no longer sent to besieged outposts

Refund value is now displayed in "Deed failed" notification when relevant

Neutral propaganda is no longer queued when colonizing a system

Motherships now start the game with 1 action point

Fleets that cannot fight cannot be used as reinforcements in space battle

The game should automatically choose the compatibility mode

Key binding has been improved (detect if the key is used, …)

Added localized subtitles for all the introductions

Updated the look of outgame screens

Probes are now allowed on Hero ships

Improved module icons: larger on the ships, improved progression details, redone support module, removed kinetic trail, changed category module orientation

Ship modules category icons are now colored based on their strategic resource in the tech tree

Added module computation formulas in the ship design stat tooltips

Mezari or Sheredyn populations are now effective at the end of the United Empire Chapter 3

AI behavior has been improved, notably with regards to its aggressiveness

Polished end turn timers & added "out of time" animations

Improved notification flow: click on a button which open a menu no longer displays the next notification

Improved Ground Battle: there is now a maximum manpower that can be deployed per turn. The limit can be increased with technologies and temporary modified by ground battle tactics.

BALANCE

Population collection bonuses for Riftborns: movement points are only halved when going through wormholes (temporary - will change for release)

Brainwashed factions can no longer start a new assimilation quest

Use of Crew Modules on hero ships is now forbidden

Added a turn action on Time Bubbles, so they need to be in the first position to be completed

Reduced AI Prestige bonus in higher difficulties

Minor Factions with Cordial relation or better now don't block trade routes

Reduced hero experience from improvement built, increased from battle and nodes / curiosities discovered

Reduced crew given by crew modules

Added different Demand management on Marketplace prices

Balancing of Market events

Fixed issues of Singularity: FIDSI and depletion effects

Added political impact to Leech (Religious) and Planet Destruction (Military) entity actions

Removed description panels from Faction Trait tooltip

Infinite improvements are now compatible with Food to Industry

Fixed issue on exclusive technologies which were not exclusives

Increased free movement speed

Increased food consumption

Increased influence zone progression rate

Removed duplicate of exploration stage 1

Added negotiable truce (not managed by AI, missing negotiable terms)

Increased hull health and upkeeps (slightly increased medium ship cost and greatly the large ship cost)

Balanced support module effects

Balanced weapon module: reduced missile power, increased flack effect, increased beam power)

Balanced space battle tactics and changed unlock distribution

Improved ground battle tactics: balanced effect, removed round number modifiers (replaced with manpower deployment limit modifiers), added ownership malus for the surrender tactic

Balanced random events appearance rhythm

Balanced Trading Companies: improvement costs are now linked, and can either increase luxury or dust production. They take longer to level up, and Trading Companies unlocks are slower.

FIXES

Fix for non-repeating minor factions

Fix for abundance of strats and luxes

Fixed an issue where ships in flotilla without direct opponent could not shoot

Fixed space battle trajectories orientations

Fix error sometimes occurring when opening the advanced play screen directly after the start of the battle, causing the enemy play cards and ships to be broken. We now simulate the enemy play if needed so we can show the information correctly.

Fix for number of nodes was still affected by density

Fix for isolated nodes spawning too far away

Fixed slider settings flicking between 2 (or more) values if they are quickly changed by the host in multiplayer.

Fixed error in economy screen system tab related to Riftborn population construction

Fixed the issue where the cost of the "Praise" action (Minor faction interaction) was not influenced by the "We are equals" law

Fix Venetians T2/3 Turrets Orientation

Fixed an issue on United Empire Ground Battle assets

Fixed an issue on Tikanans Ground Battle assets

fixed an issue on Riftborn home planet where the strategic luxury were spawned on all the planets of the home system or no strategic deposit were spawned instead of having them only on the home planet

Fix vote redistribution feedback in Election last panel

Fix duplicate special nodes names

Fixed full screen portrait rendering with custom resolution.

removed Bailiff Quest which provokes unpredictable eliminations

Fixed the bug forbidding the Ecologist Forced Law to apply properly

Fixed Riftborn outpost progress not being fed back in orbital view

Fixed outpost FIDSI not being displayed in orbital view

Fixed a bug on the Horatio gene population display in the population screen

Fix incorrect unlocking of play tactics slots when passing a turn

Fix several Multiplayer desyncs

Fix Wonder cancellation process and Refund in notification

Lots of issues fixed, along with an improvement to the overall stability of the game

Balancing / global tweak of the game

SOUND DESIGN

Reworked United Empire Warp

Fixed Horatio faction missing audio elements

KNOWN ISSUES