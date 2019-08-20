The next Settlers game has been delayed until 2020

At last year's Gamescom, Ubisoft revealed they were working on a new The Settlers game, the first entry in the age-old series since 2010. At the time, the publisher planned on launching the game in the autumn of 2019. Today Ubisoft announced The Settlers will launch on PC in 2020.

While that's a bit of a let-down for fans of the series, there are fresh new details about The Settlers to whet your appetites. Ubisoft explained there will be several paths to victory, and you'll be able to play in campaign, skirmish, and multiplayer modes in either PvP or PvE. It's using Ubisoft's Snowdrop Engine, which captures moment-to-moment details in village life that are meant to convey a sense of Wuselig, or "bustling."

Here's the trailer from last year's Gamescom:

Players will be able to win in a variety of ways. There's the Combat strategy, which as you might expect involves controlling armies to defeat other players' forces and capture territory. Then there's the Glory strategy, which is all about training up a specific character to compete in pit fights. Winning these bouts leads to dissatisfaction among the defeated hero's faction, and you can take over their territory in the ensuing rebellion.

There's also a Faith strategy, but Ubisoft wasn't ready to reveal any details about this track yet.

This iteration of The Settlers has been led by series creator Volker Wertich, and Ubisoft says it's a combination of classic Settlers features and new systems.

It's currently available for pre-order on Uplay via the Ubisoft Store and the Epic Games Store. It'll also be available on Uplay+, Ubisoft's forthcoming subscription service.