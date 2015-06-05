Elite: Dangerous 'Powerplay' update released

Surprise! People own the galaxy now. With today's release of the Powerplay update for Elite: Dangerous, galactic powers have descended to divide up the universe. You can join up with one of those powers to complete special objectives to help your benefactor spread their influence through space. Finally, the game's playerbase can shift the power-balance of the Milky Way.

Powerplay is the third major update for Elite: Dangerous, and quite possibly the biggest yet. You can see it explained further in Frontier's latest trailer.

There's more, too. In addition to the Powerplay system, the new update also brings a better mission system, three new ships, and a bunch of other improvements. You'll find the patch's feature list below.

An enhanced mission system with new objectives and new ways to play.

Three new ships: the Lakon Diamondback Scout, Lakon Diamondback Explorer and the Imperial Courier.

Drones for cargo collection, fuel trading and prospecting.

A new illustrated GalNet newsfeed, accessible directly in players’ ship UI.

High and low intensity mining sites, adding risk to mining and increasing potential rewards.

New minable commodities.

An updated bounty system.

Upgraded UI and animated emblems for ranking up.

Numerous other improvements to gameplay and performance.

Powerplay is out now in Elite: Dangerous. (Update: As of 11 am PT, the game servers are still offline while the update is being applied.)