Elite Dangerous is free on the Epic Games Store next week, but you can grab The Textorcist right now

Fancy some high stakes, adrenaline-fuelled typing? The Textorcist is free on the Epic Games Store right now, blending bullet hell action with typing tutorial. The concept didn't appeal to me right away, but it actually looks really fun: you have to "dodge bullets while typing exorcisms at the very same time." If you're fond of unorthodox retro-styled action games (think Crypt of the Necrodancer) it's well worth a look.

Still: The Textorcist is fairly niche, even compared to Elite Dangerous, which will be free on the Epic Games Store starting November 20. Frontier's ever-evolving space sim was great at launch and has only become better since, especially now that the gargantuan expansion Horizons is free with the base game. It's a good time to jump aboard too, as the game's next major expansion season will kick off in 2021 with Odyssey.

Also on the Epic freebie menu for next week is The World Next Door, a "mix of lightning-fast puzzle battles, powerful storytelling, and immersive visual novel elements." Like Elite Dangerous, that will be free from November 20 until November 27.

These join an ever-growing catalogue of free games you've probably picked up for free from the Epic Games Store. Here's the Epic Games Store free game list.