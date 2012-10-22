Popular

Elder Scrolls Online screenshots show a tour of Tamriel, armored backsides



Elder Scrolls Online Daedroth combat

The few glimpses we've seen of Bethesda and Zenimax's Elder Scrolls Online could double as tour brochure snapshots with their epic extravagance and totally non-coincidental poses. A recent preview event has further illuminated the breadth and complexity of an MMO-ified Tamriel with a set of new screenshots. Among other vistas, see some loot-laden starlit ruins (watch out for Draugr!), shield yourself from the fiery burp of an alligator demon, and get ushered into the steam-hiss cacophony of a Dwarven city by the ever-annoying Sphere. Take a look below.

Elder Scrolls Online Argonians

Elder Scrolls Online bone warrior

Elder Scrolls Online bug

Elder Scrolls Online citadel

Elder Scrolls Online dusk

Elder Scrolls Online Dwarven Sphere

Elder Scrolls Online Flame Atronach

Elder Scrolls Online lava lands

Elder Scrolls Online ruins

Elder Scrolls Online Skyrim bridge

Elder Scrolls Online snow village

Elder Scrolls Online swamp

Elder Scrolls Online windmill
