EK is taking pre-orders for its first AMD Ryzen water block

If you've been looking for a water block from EK for Ryzen, you wouldn't have found one prior to today. However, EK today announced its first ever AM4-based monoblock, which is tailor-made for the Asus ROG Crosshair VI Hero motherboard.

The EK-FB Asus C6H RGB moboblock is an all-in-one (CPU and motherboard) liquid cooling solution for the ROG Crosshair VI Hero. It supports every Ryzen processor currently available and features an integrated 4-pin RGB LED strip that is compatible with Asus' Aura Sync utility.

EK says it designed the monoblock in cooperation with Asus. It's based on EK's Evo cooling engine, offering up directing cooling for not only the CPU socket but also the neighboring power regulation (MOSFET) module.

"Liquid flows directly over all critical areas, providing the enthusiasts with a great solution for high and stable overclocks. Like with every EK monoblock, EK-FB ASUS C6H features high flow design and this monoblock can be easily used with the system using a weaker water pump as well," EK says.

EK also says its newest cooler introduces a redesigned cold plate. It's been tweaked to make better mechanical contact with the integrated heatspreader (IHS) of AMD's Ryzen chips, which of course means a better thermal transfer.