Early adopters can now preorder Dell's mixed reality headset for $350

Mixed reality experiences are headed to Windows 10, and Dell is trying to get in front of the pack by being the first to offer its mixed reality headset for preorder. If you're looking for a reason to pull the trigger, Dell says to remember what it felt like to own your first bike. Seriously.

"Ah, the thrill of a first. Remember your first bicycle, or skateboard, or scooter? The rush of the wind, that incredible sense of freedom? We’re having one of those seminal moments right now with the imminent release of the Dell Visor, our first-ever mixed reality headset for the Windows mixed reality (MR) platform," Dell says.

We are not faulting Dell for romanticizing the mixed reality movement that Microsoft and its hardware partners are now pushing. However, it remains to be seen if it lives up the hype. We were encouraged when Microsoft announced in August that Steam support was headed to mixed reality headsets for Windows 10, but that excitement waned when a couple weeks later it was revealed that it probably won't be ready when the Fall Creators Update rolls out next month, and maybe even not until next year. That said, Dell is pushing the gaming angle.

"Speaking of gameplay, you can access games and other MR content via the Windows Store at launch and Steam Store in the future," Dell said.

There are more questions than answers surrounding Microsoft's mixed reality initiative, including how it will affect gaming. Questions aside, you can jump in feet first by preordering Dell's Visor, if you want to. It offers up a pair of 2.89-inch LCD panels, each with a 1440x1440 resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The headset delivers a field of view of 110 degrees with inside-out tracking, so there are no sensors to install in your living room or wherever else you might use this.

Specs from the likes of Asus, Lenovo, and others will be the same for these first generation headsets. Where they differ is in appearance and comfort. In regards to the latter, Dell points to a blurb on Tech Radar.

"Dell Visor is a super comfortable VR headset that should win over the haters… The headband is easily adjustable for any size head, weighted for a more stable feel, and the headset is designed to avoid pressure on the user’s nose and cheeks, so you can wear it for extended periods without feeling like your face is tired," TechRadar said.

If you're sold, you can preorder the Dell Visor right now in the US and UK (at Dell or PC World). The headset is $350, and the controllers are $100, or you can buy a bundle at a discount for $427.48.