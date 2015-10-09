EA is adding more Star Wars Battlefront servers to cope with the load

Electronic Arts says it's adding more servers to the Star Wars Battlefront beta to address complaints that players are having trouble finding or staying connected to multiplayer matches.

EA first acknowledged the issue yesterday, when it tweeted, "A lot of interest around the beta. We're bringing more PC servers online and appreciate your patience." It followed that up with another tweet earlier today stating, "We're aware a small number of players may be unable to join a Multiplayer match and are working to resolve for those affected."

Read more: Battlefield 5 review

@BaronVonGamez We're aware that a number of players may be unable to join a Multiplayer match. We're working to resolve that, keep trying.October 9, 2015

We've actually had pretty good luck with the Star Wars Battlefront beta so far, and I was just now able to sink a few minutes into a battle with the villainous forces of the Empire myself. But online gaming can be a tricky business—it works, then it doesn't work, and then it works again. The problem may or may not be resolved at this point, in other words, although really, this is kind of the point of a beta test, isn't it?

The Star Wars Battlefront beta is live now and runs until October 12, and it's open to everyone. If you've tried it, let us know how it's working in the comments—and what you think about what you've seen so far.